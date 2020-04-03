Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Steven Matz’ TRU32 program donating $32,000 to NYC first responders and hospitals

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 17s

Our TRU32 program is donating $32,000 to NYC first responders and hospitals fighting this deadly disease. Thanks to those who support & contribute to the program all year. Partially because of your generosity, we’re able to pitch in now. #FirstRespond

