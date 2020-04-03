New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Steven Matz's TRU32 foundation donates $32G to first responders, hospitals | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated April 3, 2020 5:55 PM — Newsday 6m
As the coronavirus pandemic rages on in New York City, the domestic epicenter, Long Island native Steven Matz is trying to help. Matz and his Tru32 foundation are donating $32,000 to first responders
Tweets
-
WATCH: @martinonyc, @dougwilliamssny, @stevegelbs & @anthony_recker talk Mets uniforms, best outfield arms they've ever seen, pants and more on a new Baseball Night in New York: Living Room Edition! (➡️ Tri-State Cadillac) https://t.co/ZYiCu7s3QHTV / Radio Network
-
Gang’s all here. https://t.co/uMKh28jysbTV / Radio Personality
-
My dawg always coming through to catch some bullpens! @gsheppard22#Tiger @gsheppard22 is that you? https://t.co/V5UBbVd6ofPlayer
-
With all due respect, have you seen @STR0’s home bullpen?This is the best thing you'll see today 💕💕 https://t.co/wcj1YIRw0UMisc
-
Wouldn’t be a day enjoy in Y if Martino wasn’t attempting to rile fans up. It’s gotta be exhausting..@martinonyc says the Mets' black jerseys are "trash" https://t.co/X65wOFqXxe https://t.co/vrK4FEDZp8Super Fan
-
Oh hell no.Quarantine hot yoga Fridays 🧘🏿♂️TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets