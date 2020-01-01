New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Matz donates to NYC COVID-19 first responders
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2m
Mets pitcher Steven Matz announced Friday that he is donating $32,000 to New York City first responders and hospitals fighting COVID-19 on the front lines. Matz’s TRU32 charity began in 2016 as a way for him to honor local firefighters, police...
Tweets
-
#Mets starter Marcus Stroman will be represented by Klutch Sports’ new baseball division.Klutch Sports Agency Expands Into Baseball https://t.co/mfmmKHlr6V https://t.co/YrhohiYIgkBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @metsno1fan: Thanks for the Time Machine, @WFAN660 @MetsBooth @metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets announced a program to help their seasonal employees with lost wages. What we know now: https://t.co/eDfyLwpqyEBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JMackeyPG: Per sources, even though there's no baseball, all AT&T SportsNet production personnel will be paid through their first 10 scheduled home game assignments this season. They're also being paid for a March 13 spring training game that never happened. Everyone told today.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Being bad feels really good, huh? @Nick__Monty grabs his popcorn, pretzels, and BLUE Gatorade for a live-tweeting of The Breakfast Club. Psst, he's never seen it. #CyclonesCinemaMinors
-
For those of you who are fluent in Spanish, @WRamosC3 is being interviewed live on his Instagram page right now. https://t.co/JEwXieiDdtBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets