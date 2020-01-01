Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Matz donates to NYC COVID-19 first responders

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

Mets pitcher Steven Matz announced Friday that he is donating $32,000 to New York City first responders and hospitals fighting COVID-19 on the front lines. Matz’s TRU32 charity began in 2016 as a way for him to honor local firefighters, police...

