2000 Game Recap: Derek Answers The Bell

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3m

It is a good thing the Mets left Al Leiter home to prepare for this Shea Stadium Opening Day start because it appeared the Mets bats were jet-lagged from their trip home from Japan. That may be a b…

