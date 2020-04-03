Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
52088356_thumbnail

Mets announce $1.2M employee relief fund | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated April 3, 2020 7:47 PM Newsday 2m

The Mets announced Friday a $1.2 million fund meant to support seasonal employees affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Most of that money, dubbed the Mets COVID-19 Disaster Assistance Fund, will be h

Tweets