Mets pledge $1.2 million for seasonal staff
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 6m
The Mets on Friday announced a $1.2 million program to provide financial assistance for seasonal gameday staff impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including Mets employees and team vendors. The majority of what the team is calling "need-based grants"...
