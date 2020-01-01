Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets pledge $1.2 million for seasonal staff

The Mets on Friday announced a $1.2 million program to provide financial assistance for seasonal gameday staff impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including Mets employees and team vendors. The majority of what the team is calling "need-based grants"...

