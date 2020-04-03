New York Mets
Mets create coronavirus assistance fund for employees
by: Elio Velez — New York Post 26s
The New York Mets announced Friday they are creating the Mets COVID-19 Disaster Assistance Fund to aid employees that haven’t worked due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Mets are putting $1.2
