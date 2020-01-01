Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Announce $1.2M Fund to Aid Seasonal Employees Impacted by COVID-19

by: Paul Kasabian Bleacher Report 3m

The New York Mets announced the establishment of a $1.2 million program for seasonal game-day employees affected by the ongoing suspension of the MLB season due to the COVID-19 pandemic...

