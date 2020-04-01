New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Video Vault: 1977 Old Timers Day
by: Brian Wright — Mets Merized Online 3m
If you follow the Mets on Twitter, you probably caught a glance of a photo taken from behind of Duke Snider, Joe DiMaggio, Willie Mays, and Mickey Mantle walking in from center field at Shea Stadi
Tweets
-
Can confirm @martinonyc: Mets black jerseys aesthetically unpleasingThis might be the most important thing I’ll ever write. The Mets’ black jerseys are trash. For my reporting on this piece I was able to get exclusive quotes from @Todd_Zeile https://t.co/GHvVj4w8p2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Brodie Van Wagenen talks about the loss of Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz does his part to help out, and Keith Hernandez gets personal. There’s still no baseball, but there are still plenty of stories for you to enjoy in this edition of Mets Morning News. https://t.co/mT95v98ccsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MaltedMet: @mikepiazza31 was nearly a Cub!? 😳 🚿 What Pitching woe’s!? ⚾️ Another great interview 👇 https://t.co/MD3QFodl4qBeat Writer / Columnist
-
huge thanks to @WayneRandazzo (and @mnioannou for setting it up) for joining the show. come to hear me stumble my way thru the intro, stay for some great insight from Wayne.. @Metsmerized @SimplyAmazinPod #LFGM 🍎 Apple: https://t.co/LfePg93OCI Spotify: https://t.co/abomIxLtCaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: the black uniforms suck. Next topic. https://t.co/JCshsq2vtiBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Video Vault: 1977 Old Timers Day https://t.co/CFAJbcaAbl #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets