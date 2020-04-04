Do Not Sell My Personal Information

I’ve always been a big fan of Shea Stadium’s exterior “confetti” panels. Also a big fan of Dutch painter Piet Mondrian. But never noticed until now how the panels looked like Mondrian’s 1917 painting ‘Composition in Colour B’! (h/t Mary Ellen Coghlan)

