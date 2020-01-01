New York Mets
New York Mets’ pitcher Steven Matz donates to NYC COVID-19 first responders
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1m
New York Mets' starting pitcher Steven Matz is doing his best to help New York's hospitals and COVID-19 first responders in this tough time
