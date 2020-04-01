New York Mets
President Donald Trump holds phone call with commissioners of NFL, NBA, MLB, more on response to coronavirus pandemic | Pool report - nj.com
by: Matt Lombardo | mlombardo@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3m
President Donald Trump held a call with the commissioners of America’s major professional sports leagues Saturday, outlining points of the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic that has millions of Americans under stay at home orders.
