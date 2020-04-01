Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy
52103078_thumbnail

Simulated Recap: Mets Lose In Early 2019 Fashion

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1m

These simulated games are getting painful to watch, and they’re just reminding you of the worst of Mets baseball for the past few years. This game was no exception. If you can stomach to watc…

Tweets