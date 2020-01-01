Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Out of Office Replies: SNY's Anthony Recker tells a funny Bartolo Colon story

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 7m

On the latest edition of SNY's Out of Office Replies, Anthony Recker shares a funny Bartolo Colon story, explains how he knew Jacob deGrom could win the Cy Young, and more.

