Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52116702_thumbnail

Could Keith Hernandez be on Season 2 of Picard?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

How’s that for a headline? I am trying to get freelance work at Formerly MetsBlog. I could see Keith playing Captain Rios’ father, Keith Rios (who likely used to date Michael Burnham, who saves the day.) Mr. Stewart, We met backstage after a...

Tweets