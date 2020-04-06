New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets History: The one where Bartolo Colon starts on Opening Day 2015
by: Elizabeth Muratore — Fansided: Rising Apple 13s
On April 6, 2015, the New York Mets controversially handed the ball to veteran Bartolo Colon on Opening Day. Bartolo did not let the fans down. For the New...
Tweets
-
Connecticut friends >> https://t.co/StSn5cTRV3Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Tim Kurkjian's Fix: 'Never forget, it was Roberto Clemente throwing' https://t.co/6pj7GgmqnwBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Steven Matz, Pete Alonso, other Mets donate to coronavirus relief https://t.co/2ULIhDssHNNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @HDMHApparel: Shop & Support! 🤝 together we supplied over 1500 meals to families in need last week! Let’s #KeepGoing! Now through April 15th we are donating 50% of proceeds to our @hdmhfoundation community partners @FoodBank4NYC & @LongIslandCares! $1 = 10 meals! #HDMH ❤️ #staysafe 🏠 https://t.co/oOgiUpUIMTPlayer
-
Bradford Doolittle: Second-Chance World Series Round 1 -- sim tourney of MLB's best non-champs under way https://t.co/zpw2X9KjV4Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Five years ago today, Big Bart got the Opening Day start #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/5Ak8xNMwKgBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets