So PGA becomes one of the first “leagues” to put together a schedule for postponed events. Golf also figures to be one of the sports best suited for operating under these circumstances.

Tom VanHaaren The PGA says The Masters will be held Nov. 9-15, PGA Championship Aug. 3-9, US Open Sep. 14-20, Ryder Cup will be Sep. 22-27, https://t.co/q7Mvk2ME21