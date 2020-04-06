Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Coronavirus Filler Mets Jersey #19: Stars and Stripes jersey

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 38s

One of my favorites that I bought at the team shop way back when.  This is the Stars and Stripes jersey which was a Fashion Jersey that existed a few years before MLB started totally getting stupid with Independence Week nonsense (and Mother’s Day...

