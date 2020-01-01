Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
51786157_thumbnail

Doug's Diary: Does Pete Alonso deserve to be the Mets' captain?

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

SNY's Doug Williams checks in from home with a new edition of Doug's Diary. Does Pete Alonso deserve to be the new captain of the Mets? Plus, thoughts on The Sopranos...

Tweets