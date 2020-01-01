a) the orange & blue color choice is 👌🏽 b) social distancing IS working c) please continue to follow it so these numbers can continue to flatten and then decrease

Andrew Cuomo Early projections (in orange & blue) showed we would need 55K to 110K hospital beds. The purple line shows where we are. We are tracking better than the initial models, which is good news. Social distancing appears to be working. We must keep it up. https://t.co/voCNzVv8do