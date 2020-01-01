Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
44845425_thumbnail

Study reveals why the baseballs behaved differently in 2019 MLB postseason

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 7m

An MLB-record 6,776 home runs were hit during the 2019 regular season, up from 5,585 in 2018, with many fly balls that had been fly outs in the past (or extra-base hits) instead sailing out of ballparks.. In the postseason, something changed.

Tweets