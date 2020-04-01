New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets One Year Wonders: Marlon Byrd Relaunches His Career
by: Brian Devine — Mets Merized Online 5m
Heading into 2013, Marlon Byrd needed a fresh start. After hitting just .210/.243/.245 in 2012, he was released midseason by the Red Sox and suspended 50 games for PED’s. It didn’t look like a
Tweets
-
See you at 7:00. More details on “Beat the Fatman” as well. @ESPNNY98_7FMTV / Radio Personality
-
In the latest Doug's Diary, @DougWilliamsSNY says: "Name Pete Alonso captain of the New York Mets" ✍️📔TV / Radio Network
-
State of the NY Mets: Will Jed Lowrie eventually contribute? https://t.co/pgJ7nKzmsZ via @northjerseyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
a) the orange & blue color choice is 👌🏽 b) social distancing IS working c) please continue to follow it so these numbers can continue to flatten and then decreaseEarly projections (in orange & blue) showed we would need 55K to 110K hospital beds. The purple line shows where we are. We are tracking better than the initial models, which is good news. Social distancing appears to be working. We must keep it up. https://t.co/voCNzVv8doBlogger / Podcaster
-
Okayyy, goodnight 😭💔⚾️Misc
-
RT @judybattista: Listen to Herm! https://t.co/ChhwUv31sUTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets