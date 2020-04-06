New York Mets
Mets’ Steven Matz built foundation for tragedies like this
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 5m
Steven Matz started his Tru32 initiative in 2015 to help first responders in New York City. Five years later, the Mets left-hander’s foundation is coming through again for those on the front lines
