New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB, MLBPA talks Arizona being potential destination to host shortened 2020 season on Monday
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 5m
During a conference call with MLB and MLBPA on Monday, the idea that playing solely in Arizona was tossed around as both sides continue to try and find a way to have a 2020 season.
Tweets
-
When I was a kid in the 80s/90s I was always most impressed with Babe Ruth. His peak! He was the greatest! But now that I’m an old creaky **** I am most impressed by Hank Aaron. Look what this man did. You could pencil him in for 35+ HR per year for two decades straight.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Pete_Alonso20: @MBrownstein89 @Mets @Metsmerized Please show @RobinsonCano’s HR below this. That game was unrealBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Smatz88: For any of you who want to help us fight the Covid & also rep the brand, I’ll personally match dollar-for-dollar the first 100 Purpose or TRUTH shirts sold. All proceeds go toward Covid relief: https://t.co/uRG3Ngw2k1 #FirstRespondersAreTheTruth #TRU32 #Purpose #COVID19 https://t.co/bxDkJlfosfOfficial Team Account
-
1, 4, 5. I miss crab fries. @ChickiesnPetesYou can only pick three... https://t.co/9z4l1K0TyeTV / Radio Personality
-
This is a very good list. As much as I love Verne Lundquist, I might want Charlie Jones in there. Guy had a set of pipes like few others.NFLN ranked the "Top 10 Football Voices" of all-time. John Facenda was #1, of course. There is no other choice. 1) John Facenda 2) Summerall & Madden 3) Howard Cosell 4) Myron Cope 5) Al Michaels 6) Bill King 7) Merrill Reese 8) Harry Kalas 9) Verne Lundquist 10) Frank Gifford https://t.co/CKi5z4VycyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: #ICYMI @ChrisCarlin offers his take on the NFL Virtual Draft, 7 Innings in the MLB and more. https://t.co/VHjoLo60aH https://t.co/OYk7T6LQhETV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets