Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
52140842_thumbnail

MLB, MLBPA talks Arizona being potential destination to host shortened 2020 season on Monday

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

During a conference call with MLB and MLBPA on Monday, the idea that playing solely in Arizona was tossed around as both sides continue to try and find a way to have a 2020 season.

Tweets