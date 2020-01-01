Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Sources: MLB, players eye May return in Arizona

by: Jeff Passan, ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 12s

Major League Baseball and its players are increasingly focused on a plan that could allow them to start the season as early as May in the greater Phoenix area and has the support of high-ranking federal public health officials, sources told ESPN.

