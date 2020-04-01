New York Mets
Coronavirus update: MLB, NBA working on plans to resume play in ‘near future’ - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4m
The NBA, NHL and MLB suspended their seasons more than three weeks ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ICYMI @BizballMaury and I discussed the possibility of what an @mlb season could look like after the pandemic. https://t.co/PuHZKsCLq5Blogger / Podcaster
RT @Buster_ESPN: Sunday column: Baseball's potential return is way too complicated to rush https://t.co/6HUnqqTFnJBeat Writer / Columnist
Other questions that MLB/Players Association must ask, given the tragic way this has progressed: Who are the best possible sources of proven information about the virus, and what were they advising in January, February, early March? Are there truly "experts?"Beat Writer / Columnist
The two sides have discussed restricting groups for each team to no more than 50--so perhaps 1,500 in the bubble of the locked-down baseball community. They need to consider the possibility that rather than protecting those in the bubble, they could be putting them at higher riskBeat Writer / Columnist
One thing that MLB and the Players Association must weigh as they discuss the plan to return to work in May: https://t.co/iNmejj0l6S How will they handle the cases of players who refuse to participate? Because privately, some individual players are initially balking at the idea.Beat Writer / Columnist
