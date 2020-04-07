Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
52145950_thumbnail

Mets Morning News for April 7, 2020

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6m

Your Tuesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 12m
    Very nice
    Gavin Newsom
    In times of crisis, it’s more important than ever we are the UNITED States of America. CA is answering the call for Americans in NY and across the country, loaning 500 state-owned ventilators to those in need. I know, if the tables were turned, other states would be there for us.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 18m
    sports can’t return until the risk level is nil. just how it is.. doing so prematurely could be detrimental to player and staff safety, regardless of the following of guidelines I want baseball back as much as anyone else, but not at the potential expense of life
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Binghamton Rumble Ponies @RumblePoniesBB 26m
    While their showroom remains closed during the period of state mandated PAUSE, vehicle sales are being allowed on a limited basis at @jshermantoyota 🚗! To set up and appointment, call Mike Corey and his team at 607-724-1334 or online at https://t.co/8eubhrokr3.
    Minors
  • profile photo
    Ken Davidoff @KenDavidoff 28m
    Thirty-six years ago today, Dwight Gooden made his #MLB debut - but only after an encounter with an Astrodome security guard. The story here: https://t.co/sZqaaNdeZM #Mets #Astros
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    metspolice.com @metspolice 33m
    So say the Mets...Monday single inside Chase at 4pm Arizona time. Tuesday 14 innings outside very late NYC time . Wed off. Thursday, 9 outside at a bad tv time. Friday 14 outside starting 4pm Arizona time. It’s late for NYC but it’s something. Something like that.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 34m
    New: From the bench player who might’ve been close to quitting to the superstar who (still) doesn’t enjoy attention, Nick Pugliese has seen the stages of Jacob deGrom’s career. Through the eyes of a good friend: https://t.co/kFNO6bXXGV
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets