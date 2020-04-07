Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52147519_thumbnail

Hall of Immortals – Inductee #2: Jackie Robinson

by: Dan Twohig @dtwohig The Mets Police 5m

Before I get to the next inductee let me state that other than Babe Ruth as the first member of the Hall of Immortals, the rest of the players will be inducted in random order.  This is not to debate who the 13th best player of all time is, but...

Tweets