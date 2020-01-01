New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB issues statement following report that 2020 season could potentially start in Arizona as early as May
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Major League Baseball released a statement on Tuesday following a report by ESPN's Jeff Passan that the league and players were 'increasingly focused' on a plan to start the season in Arizona as early as May.
Tweets
-
RT @MarlyRiveraESPN: This is my friend Hal. He just lost his battle with COVID-19. I loved him. And I was unable to see him when he needed it most. Call a friend you have not talked to in a while today. Tell them you love them. Rest in peace my friend. https://t.co/PdCezHBz7cBeat Writer / Columnist
-
We miss seeing Pete Alonso hit mammoth homers every night. We imagine @Mets fans do, too. Here's Alonso on a recent BA cover: https://t.co/HD9xwqcZFMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Watching Governor Cuomo's updates on a daily basis, @melissadderosa has really been on point. She hasn't been caught off guard by anything and has clear, direct answers.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MeCookieMonster: Me new daily schedule:Owner / Front Office
-
You grade BVW's trade record: A B C D F https://t.co/Z3ENUh4XBV #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Art class will be back in session tomorrow at noon! Round the family up and draw with us! Don’t be intimidated, Herm will walk and talk you through each step of the way. @hermsterms @MrMet #ArtClassWithHermSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets