New York Mets

The Mets Police
Coronavirus cannot stop $40 Horrendous Mets Caps

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 16m

New Era will not give up on its mission to continue selling $40 Horrendous Caps.  Here is today’s latest creation. Seriously, if you are thinking that you have $40 with nothing better to do – maybe donate the $40 to someone who is out of work right...

