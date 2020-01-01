Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
52153219_thumbnail

Inside baseball's effort to save 2020 MLB season with Arizona plan: 'It's this or nothing'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 34m

For about three weeks, a small group of industry insiders have been working 18-hour days assembling a plan for MLB to play its season in Arizona, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the process.

Tweets