New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
9 immediate problems Yankees, Mets, Phillies must consider with MLB’s restart plan - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 52s
Of course, Major League Baseball should consider everything to try to restart the season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. But the plan that surfaced Monday is riddled with questions.
Tweets
-
So, Jeff Wilpon stays home while Jacob deGrom has to work in the labor camp all summer? This is a complete non-starter.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Behold, the latest update to FanGraphs, and it's a big one: You can now aggregate game and season stats. Go to a player page, select multiple seasons or games in a row, and get a nice tidy summation. Try it out and let us know what you think! https://t.co/ZS69Nd4bGhBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jeff Wilpon has sent a letter to Mets season ticket holders amid the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/AE8hSxmqMbTV / Radio Network
-
Hopefully the captain of the Teddy Roosevelt will be reinstatedBREAKING: Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has submitted his resignation after calling ousted aircraft carrier captain 'stupid' - CNNMisc
-
Almost all of baseball: Let’s play ASAP! Jed Lowrie:Blogger / Podcaster
-
NEWS: According to @JeffPassan, the MLB is focused on a plan that would start the 2020 regular season in June. (Link: https://t.co/KCqj2zj2mS)Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets