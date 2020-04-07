New York Mets
How MLB’s suspect coronavirus return idea got to this point
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 57s
The economic element is powerful. Of course, MLB owners and players want to return to play because that is the way both are paid. But the sport also is receiving insights and advice from important
So, Jeff Wilpon stays home while Jacob deGrom has to work in the labor camp all summer? This is a complete non-starter.Blogger / Podcaster
Behold, the latest update to FanGraphs, and it's a big one: You can now aggregate game and season stats. Go to a player page, select multiple seasons or games in a row, and get a nice tidy summation. Try it out and let us know what you think! https://t.co/ZS69Nd4bGhBeat Writer / Columnist
Jeff Wilpon has sent a letter to Mets season ticket holders amid the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/AE8hSxmqMbTV / Radio Network
Hopefully the captain of the Teddy Roosevelt will be reinstatedBREAKING: Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has submitted his resignation after calling ousted aircraft carrier captain 'stupid' - CNNMisc
Almost all of baseball: Let’s play ASAP! Jed Lowrie:Blogger / Podcaster
NEWS: According to @JeffPassan, the MLB is focused on a plan that would start the 2020 regular season in June. (Link: https://t.co/KCqj2zj2mS)Blogger / Podcaster
