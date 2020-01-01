Do Not Sell My Personal Information

WATCH: Classic ⚾: Johan Santana twirls 1st no-hitter in Mets history

by: theScore Staff The Score 4m

The New York Mets were born in 1962, and while World Series glory came relatively quickly (1969), one landmark moment proved to be more elusive.For decades, no Mets starter managed to throw a no-hitter. Not Tom Seaver, not Dwight Gooden, not Jerry...

