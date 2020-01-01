New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets’ COO Jeff Wilpon sends letter to the team’s season ticket holders
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 23s
The New York Mets' COO Jeff Wilpon sent a letter to the team's season ticket holders, detailing some coronavirus-related stuff
Tweets
-
Bottom of the 9th. 2-1 ballgame with the Mets up. Edwin Diaz on the mound. Gary, Keith, and Ron have the call. https://t.co/KC3DpAQMQhTV / Radio Network
-
RT @WHO: #ThanksHealthHeroes ❤️TV / Radio Personality
-
Just like every time I play this game, it’s 2-1. I can’t hit at all.HUGE double play from Dellin! We head to the 9th with the Mets holding a 2-1 lead. https://t.co/KC3DpAQMQhTV / Radio Personality
-
HUGE double play from Dellin! We head to the 9th with the Mets holding a 2-1 lead. https://t.co/KC3DpAQMQhTV / Radio Network
-
J.D. GIVES THE METS THE LEAD 🔥🔥TV / Radio Network
-
RT @jareddiamond: GKR ARE CALLING METS-ASTROS ON MLB: THE SHOW RIGHT NOW. NOT A DRILL! https://t.co/2ZlOPVWgfqBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets