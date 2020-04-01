Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
52167228_thumbnail

Ex-Yankee Mark Teixeira details 5 reasons why ‘half-baked’ Arizona plan is ridiculous - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6s

Major League Baseball is considering playing a 4 1/2-month 2020 season in Arizona with no fans and all players sequestered in hotels without their families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tweets