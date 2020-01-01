Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Game 1 of the 2000 World Series: Mets vs. Yankees. Plus: Al Leiter

by: Against All Odds With Cousin Sal The Ringer 6m

Rewatching a Subway World Series and chatting with the Game 1 starter about whether he felt pressure, watching old baseball games during quarantine, and more

