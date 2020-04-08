New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #3 : Cy Young
by: Dan Twohig @dtwohig — The Mets Police 4m
When they name an award after you, that pretty much guarantees you belong in the Hall of Immortals. Cy Young won 511 games. 511! To put that in perspective, it would take 11.6 Matt Harveys to do what 1 Cy Young did. He pitched for 22 seasons, averagin
Tweets
-
RT @TheRecordSports: An entire #MLB season in Arizona?: @JustinCToscano raises 5 questions about this reported plan due to coronavirus https://t.co/NwC6tDhbWN via @northjersey @APPSportsDesk @lohudsports @MyCJ_Sports @dailyrecordsptsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#OTD in 1988, Gary Carter went 3-for-3 with a 2B, HR, BB & RBI in the @Mets 5-1 loss to the Phillies on the road. "The Kid" is one of four #Mets to record 3 hits (including a HR) on his birthday. Tommie Agee, Mike Piazza & Jeromy Burnitz are the others. @Metsmerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Excellent logic.@AmazinAvenue @PetitePhD @vasdrimalitis @LindaSurovich House 3 because there might be a couple surprise guests! https://t.co/XWoeFe4NxhBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @patrickcarr_: Relevant Qs about the MLB in AZ proposal https://t.co/OvyZII1i6FBeat Writer / Columnist
-
This is a strong argument, but what if you spent the whole winter saying how bad Rick Porcello was going to be?@sschreiber13 @AmazinAvenue @PetitePhD @vasdrimalitis @LindaSurovich You know Yo will be able to cook a mean hog for you.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @shift_in2_turbo: Tough call. But I go with House 5. https://t.co/RLjYIQalHfBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets