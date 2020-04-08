Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Tales of the Duck Night: Seaver to start ASG, McNeil hurt

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

Baseball has started letting fans vote for pitchers, and Tom Seaver (10 wins) will start for the AL in the upcoming All Star Game. Meanwhile, it is Harvey Day.  Lets check the standings as MH makes his final start before the break. All is well in...

