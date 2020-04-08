New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Tales of the Duck Night: Seaver to start ASG, McNeil hurt
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7m
Baseball has started letting fans vote for pitchers, and Tom Seaver (10 wins) will start for the AL in the upcoming All Star Game. Meanwhile, it is Harvey Day. Lets check the standings as MH makes his final start before the break. All is well in...
Tweets
-
RT @TheRecordSports: An entire #MLB season in Arizona?: @JustinCToscano raises 5 questions about this reported plan due to coronavirus https://t.co/NwC6tDhbWN via @northjersey @APPSportsDesk @lohudsports @MyCJ_Sports @dailyrecordsptsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#OTD in 1988, Gary Carter went 3-for-3 with a 2B, HR, BB & RBI in the @Mets 5-1 loss to the Phillies on the road. "The Kid" is one of four #Mets to record 3 hits (including a HR) on his birthday. Tommie Agee, Mike Piazza & Jeromy Burnitz are the others. @Metsmerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Excellent logic.@AmazinAvenue @PetitePhD @vasdrimalitis @LindaSurovich House 3 because there might be a couple surprise guests! https://t.co/XWoeFe4NxhBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @patrickcarr_: Relevant Qs about the MLB in AZ proposal https://t.co/OvyZII1i6FBeat Writer / Columnist
-
This is a strong argument, but what if you spent the whole winter saying how bad Rick Porcello was going to be?@sschreiber13 @AmazinAvenue @PetitePhD @vasdrimalitis @LindaSurovich You know Yo will be able to cook a mean hog for you.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @shift_in2_turbo: Tough call. But I go with House 5. https://t.co/RLjYIQalHfBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets