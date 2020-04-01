Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Entercom planning big changes at WFAN post coronavirus? Mike Francesa returning full time?

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

Entercom last week asked top WFAN talent, including Mike Francesa, to take pay cuts amid layoffs triggered by the economic downturn in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

