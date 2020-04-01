Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50875378_thumbnail

Ex-Yankee Alex Rodriguez becoming coronavirus guru for top Democrats and Republicans - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has consulted two of the top politicians in the U.S. as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic.

Tweets