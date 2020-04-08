Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Score
52181226_thumbnail

Watch: Mets broadcast takes shot at Astros during virtual broadcast

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 7m

With no real baseball games to call, opposing broadcast teams are still finding a way to take their shots at the Houston Astros. The shade from Gare 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uXtZCoYSM0— SNY (@SNYtv) April 8, 2020 While calling a virtual game between the...

Tweets