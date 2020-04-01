New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Former AL MVP Josh Hamilton indicted on felony charge of injuring 14-year-old daughter in beating - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 29s
Retired five-time outfielder Josh Hamilton faces 2-to-10 years in prison if he's convicted of a felony injury to a minor charge.
Tweets
-
RT @dgammonsbrown: Happy birthday, @pgammo! xoBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: Podcast https://t.co/IGu7o4Ry0T Bruce Bochy has stories: catching when Pete Rose broke Ty Cobb's record, Tony Gwynn's pivotal convo w/ Ted Williams, and Bumgarner, Lincecum, Posey; @PaulHembo thoughts on Arizona plan, Kaline, Bochy. Plus, #715 anniversaryBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @castrovince: “I miss baseball. I'm not a sports fanatic, but I do like baseball. What I do know, when this is over, I am taking Patti to a baseball game.” — Bruce @Springsteen during his DJ set on @SIRIUSXM’s E Street Radio today. ⚾️ Then he played this song. https://t.co/M8wxkXi5QkBlogger / Podcaster
-
More stunning super moon shots from Reuters.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Some dramatic super moon shots from Staten Island. Stunning!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Syndergaard looks to renew the dream rotation. https://t.co/I3Sty8jCzvBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets