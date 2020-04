RT @ castrovince : “I miss baseball. I'm not a sports fanatic, but I do like baseball. What I do know, when this is over, I am taking Patti to a baseball game.” — Bruce @ Springsteen during his DJ set on @ SIRIUSXM ’s E Street Radio today. ⚾️ Then he played this song. https://t.co/M8wxkXi5Qk