New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Morning News for April 9, 2020
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5m
Your Thursday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
-
new episode! @AnthonyDiComo joins the show to talk about his and David Wright’s upcoming book, The Captain, as well as what to anticipate with regards to a 2020 season, and much more.. @Metsmerized #LFGM 🍎 https://t.co/sN9JiKf8zcBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Gary Carter didn't waste any time making a good impression on #Mets fans #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/ByuaURem3yBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @sro: I need this every week, Steve. Forever. https://t.co/0vBNTHPlBYTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @Jam_Bands: "70,000 people a year die of overdoses in America. How many are sick, but didn’t overdose? A lot. How many are out searching, ignoring isolation rules right this second?" "There’s no magic pill. You have to go thru it, not around. But you CAN get off drugs. Forever." https://t.co/c8mO8VuB9pBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets have done an excellent job in the last few years, but it appears that they will not be making any big splashes during the 2020-21 international free agent period. https://t.co/MQyPsNzjL7Blogger / Podcaster
-
Yesterday's shows: 🍪 Cookie Club (Ft. Jeff McNeil!): https://t.co/8XktuuVQ24 🏡 Out of Office Replies (@Todd_Zeile): https://t.co/BhdIIPI3gx ⚾️ BNNY (Seth Lugo's role): https://t.co/tgaKY32qpn 🗣 Loud Mouths (ARod vs. Jeter): https://t.co/1vYYf93ZXTTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets