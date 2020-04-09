Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #4 : Willie Mays

by: Dan Twohig @dtwohig The Mets Police 2m

Willie Mays was the first position player I can remember cheering for when I was a kid at Shea Stadium.  By the time he came to the Mets in 1972, he was merely a shadow of his former greatness.  But during the 50s and 60s there was nobody better on...

