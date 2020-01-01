Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Simulating the Mets’ 2020 season: Four games in Milwaukee, April 9-12

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 24s

It’s been a rough stretch for my Mets coming into this four-game series in Milwaukee. After getting off to a 5-1 start this season, we’ve dropped five four of our past five games, losing two of...

