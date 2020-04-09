New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB 2020 season simulation: Slump continues for last-place Astros; three players ink contract extensions - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson @r_j_anderson Apr 9, 2020 at 12:57 pm ET • 2 min read — CBS Sports 2m
Here's how the regular season's second week played out in Out of the Park 21
Tweets
-
Lent continues & each day I highlight a special person. Today that is @StevePopper a terrific writer & a great friend. We shared moments while covering Mets together and The Knicks. He really cares about people in the way God intended & our biz is so lucky to have him.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
For anyone else who thought to purge was starting in Teaneck: it was sirens for a "High Wind Advisory"Blogger / Podcaster
-
Excited for this! I need to talk sports.Thank you for those who downloaded and subscribed and left an awesome review! Episode 2 will be recorded tonight as I sit down with @PSLToFlushing to talk “all the sports” haha. Looking forward to it! Find Stellar Sports Talk Podcast @ StellarSportsMedia on IG & FB! @iTunes https://t.co/lXoge7IRgKMinors
-
New York Mets: Wilson Ramos is Struggling Without Baseball #Mets #MetsTwitter https://t.co/yLqc96gOGVBlogger / Podcaster
-
Minors
-
🎞️ Introducing #MetsTBTTheater 🎞️ Tonight at 7 p.m. head to our @YouTube channel to watch Game 5 of the 2000 NLCS in its entirety. Be sure to join us each week on Thursday for a new classic game.Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets