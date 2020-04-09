New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NY Mets 'Light It Blue' at Citi Field to thank health care workers
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 47s
Citi Field puts it in light Thursday night: "Thank you to the essential workers fighting on the front lines"
Tweets
-
RT @FromAdopt: O.k folks I have Another N.Y Mets player AND a San Diego Padres player up for Sponsorship! @AmazinAvenue @RisingAppleBlog @Friarsonthefarm @FriarsOnBase @NationPadresBlogger / Podcaster
-
Very cool gesture by the Mets NY Mets 'Light It Blue' at Citi Field to support and thank health care workers https://t.co/lWs9Pq1HwE via @northjerseyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TheRecordSports: NY Mets 'Light It Blue' at Citi Field to support and thank health care workers https://t.co/bJXu6VTwFsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
My boy.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets: 📍 @CitiField 🟦 #LightItBlue 🟦 @NYGovCuomo 🟦 #LGMTV / Radio Network
-
RT @GMBVW: Thank you to all the brave essential workers. Your selfless actions and compassion inspires us all. We are all in this together. #LightItBlue #LGM https://t.co/IpJQVpOjOBTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets