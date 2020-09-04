New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Alternate Universe: Mets at Brewers 4-9-20
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m
We’re all depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral damage. We all need to escape, and now you can read this blog …
Tweets
-
mark sanchez dressed like he is in westworld. clayton kershaw asking why he was there. steve urkel. lin-manuel miranda. danny amendola. this was fantastic."Who's the most famous person you could get to join this zoom call?" The answer(s) are amazing 😂 https://t.co/4PBleGGYDeBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @northjersey: At NJ Veterans Home stricken with coronavirus deaths, a Boy Scout plays nightly tribute https://t.co/gWUZrOveEGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
If you’re drinking at home with @StephenAtHome, I’d say you are not drinking alone.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Sure seems like a whole bunch of people watching Tiger King would be outraged at Netflix if they made a show about Michael Vick and animals instead.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CitiField: We wanted to show our support for all the hard working people on the front lines. 🟦 #LightItBlue 🟦 @NYGovCuomo https://t.co/6E8O8hhMMUBlogger / Podcaster
-
genuinely cannot get into a bed to sleep unless it’s made.Ok be honest, how many of you are still making your beds in quarantine?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets