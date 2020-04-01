Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
51062014_thumbnail

Will MLB intervene? Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Rays’ Blake Snell make $5K bet on 2020 win total - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 41s

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell made their bet during an Instagram live video on Thursday night.

Tweets